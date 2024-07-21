Sporting Life
Flagged Up2

Timeform Flagged Up selection for Monday's racing

By Timeform
22:03 · SUN July 21, 2024

The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.

The Gypsy Davey - 15:55 Cartmel

Flags: Horse In Focus, Top-Rated

The Gypsy Davey won both outings over hurdles and, even though he is still searching for a first win over fences, he has made an encouraging start to his chasing career. He ran creditably when third in handicaps at Market Rasen and Ffos Las and was then unlucky to bump into a rejuvenated rival at Perth a couple of weeks ago. The Gypsy Davey was no match for the well-backed winner but he jumped boldly out in front and again showed enough to suggest that he can be competitive off his mark. He'll have no issue dropping back in trip and could prove difficult to peg back here.

What are the Flags?

Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

