The Gypsy Davey won both outings over hurdles and, even though he is still searching for a first win over fences, he has made an encouraging start to his chasing career. He ran creditably when third in handicaps at Market Rasen and Ffos Las and was then unlucky to bump into a rejuvenated rival at Perth a couple of weeks ago. The Gypsy Davey was no match for the well-backed winner but he jumped boldly out in front and again showed enough to suggest that he can be competitive off his mark. He'll have no issue dropping back in trip and could prove difficult to peg back here.

