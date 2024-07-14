Makalu has been in excellent order this season and went agonisingly close to registering his fourth win of the year when only denied by a nose at Ripon last week. Makalu travelled well in rear and made rapid progress over two furlongs out to throw down a strong challenge that looked sure to carry him to victory (he traded at 1.01 in running) but the front-runner, who was well backed and is a course specialist, dug deep and got the verdict by a nose. Makalu may not have won but the fact he pulled three and three-quarter lengths clear of the third suggests that he's still a well-handicapped horse and he holds strong claims here off the same mark; indeed, he's 5 lb clear on Timeform's figures. The good form of Ruth Carr, who has already had four winners this month and plenty go close, is another factor in his favour.

