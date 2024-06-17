Parr Fire 's sole win came on her debut at Doncaster in 2022 when trained by Nigel Tinkler and she has fallen right down the weights following a dismal 2023 campaign. She didn't show much on her sole start for Patrick Neville, but there were much more positives to glean from her first start for this yard when finishing midfield in a six-furlong handicap at Doncaster earlier this month. Parr Fire was slowly away and raced well off the pace, but made good headway late in the day before her effort flattened out, leaving the impression she needed her first run for eight months. Sure to build on that effort now, she could well be up to taking advantage of this basement mark on her second start for Ben Haslam.

