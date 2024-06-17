Sporting Life
Flagged Up2

Timeform Flagged Up selection for Monday's racing

By Timeform
08:54 · MON June 17, 2024

The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.

Parr Fire - 14:30 Carlisle

Flags: Horse In Focus, Top Rated

Parr Fire's sole win came on her debut at Doncaster in 2022 when trained by Nigel Tinkler and she has fallen right down the weights following a dismal 2023 campaign. She didn't show much on her sole start for Patrick Neville, but there were much more positives to glean from her first start for this yard when finishing midfield in a six-furlong handicap at Doncaster earlier this month. Parr Fire was slowly away and raced well off the pace, but made good headway late in the day before her effort flattened out, leaving the impression she needed her first run for eight months. Sure to build on that effort now, she could well be up to taking advantage of this basement mark on her second start for Ben Haslam.

What are the Flags?

Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

