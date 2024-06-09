Belsito endured a winless campaign last term but he has fallen in the weights as a result and produced his best effort for some time when a close-up third behind the reopposing Warminster at Ayr last month. He shaped even better than that bare result might suggest as he was running out of room and forced to switch when launching his challenge, and he showed enough to suggest that he's back in good enough form to capitalise on his reduced mark. He was placed off a 10 lb higher mark last season.

Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here .

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.