Timeform Flagged Up selection for Friday's racing

By Timeform
18:35 · THU November 07, 2024

The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.

Too Much - 18:45 Newcastle

Flags: Horse In Focus, Top-Rated

Too Much is a headstrong sort and she proved well suited by the switch to sprinting on her first attempt at six furlongs over this course and distance last month. She still pulled hard but was able to pick up well when asked and was nicely on top throughout the final furlong, ultimately passing the post with a length-and-three-quarter advantage after being eased down close home. She's 7 lb higher in the weights here but is still 3 lb lower than when successful over a mile at Southwell last year, she's unexposed as a sprinter and stands out as the one to beat.

What are the Flags?

Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

