Bumper winner Luckie Seven belied a 15-month absence to make a winning debut over hurdles at Perth in July, doing so in the style of a good prospect as he wasn't as well positioned or professional as the runner-up but still managed to overhaul her up the run-in. He then took a big step forward on that bare form to defy a penalty back at the same venue, though his inexperience was evident as, having readily hit the front, he idled up the run-in and had to rally to gain the narrow verdict. He is likely to carry on progressing as he gains experience - he still has the Timeform 'p' to show he's a likely improver - and an opening BHA handicap mark of 115 could underplay his ability.

Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here .

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.