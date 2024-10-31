The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.
Flags: Horse In Focus, Top-Rated
Bumper winner Luckie Seven belied a 15-month absence to make a winning debut over hurdles at Perth in July, doing so in the style of a good prospect as he wasn't as well positioned or professional as the runner-up but still managed to overhaul her up the run-in. He then took a big step forward on that bare form to defy a penalty back at the same venue, though his inexperience was evident as, having readily hit the front, he idled up the run-in and had to rally to gain the narrow verdict. He is likely to carry on progressing as he gains experience - he still has the Timeform 'p' to show he's a likely improver - and an opening BHA handicap mark of 115 could underplay his ability.
Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.