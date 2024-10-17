This looks a potential match between Walsingham and Times Edition, but strong preference is for the former, who has made a very encouraging start for these connections.

He was clearly in need of the run when finishing midfield in a similar event to this over seven furlongs at this course last month, and he showed the clear benefit of that outing when a never-nearer third in a competitive handicap at Pontefract last time.

Walsingham went like the best horse at the weights that day, benefiting from the step back up to a mile, but undone by being ridden more patiently than the two who finished in front of him. That run is entitled to bring him forward again and, in what doesn’t look the strongest race of its type, he is a confident selection to give weight and a beating to three-year-old filly Times Edition.