Timeform Flagged Up selection for Friday's racing

By Timeform
16:53 · THU October 17, 2024

The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.

Walsingham – 16:45 Redcar

Flags: Horse In Focus, Top Rated

This looks a potential match between Walsingham and Times Edition, but strong preference is for the former, who has made a very encouraging start for these connections.

He was clearly in need of the run when finishing midfield in a similar event to this over seven furlongs at this course last month, and he showed the clear benefit of that outing when a never-nearer third in a competitive handicap at Pontefract last time.

Walsingham went like the best horse at the weights that day, benefiting from the step back up to a mile, but undone by being ridden more patiently than the two who finished in front of him. That run is entitled to bring him forward again and, in what doesn’t look the strongest race of its type, he is a confident selection to give weight and a beating to three-year-old filly Times Edition.

What are the Flags?

Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

