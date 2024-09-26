The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.
Flags: Hot Trainer, Sectional, Top Rated
Epic Poet was a smart performer in France, notably winning in listed company, and he deservedly opened his account for current connections in the Old Borough Cup at Haydock earlier this month.
He landed the big pot he’d been threatening to do for much of the season, proving that a mile and three quarters is no problem for him, producing a career-best effort to narrowly prevail from an unexposed rival with the pair pulling clear of the remainder.
That performance suggests he is better than a handicapper and this step back up into listed company looks a good move. The return to a mile and a half will be no problem for him and he looks the one to beat at the weights.
Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.