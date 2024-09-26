Epic Poet was a smart performer in France, notably winning in listed company, and he deservedly opened his account for current connections in the Old Borough Cup at Haydock earlier this month.

He landed the big pot he’d been threatening to do for much of the season, proving that a mile and three quarters is no problem for him, producing a career-best effort to narrowly prevail from an unexposed rival with the pair pulling clear of the remainder.

That performance suggests he is better than a handicapper and this step back up into listed company looks a good move. The return to a mile and a half will be no problem for him and he looks the one to beat at the weights.