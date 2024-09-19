Coto de Caza has shown run-by-run improvement and was especially impressive when a decisive winner of a conditions race at Goodwood last time. Coto de Caza tanked her way through that race and quickly settled matters after being produced to lead a furlong out, ultimately passing the post two and a half lengths clear and in an excellent time. That form places her 3 lb clear at the head of Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings here and, with the prospect of even better to come, she is expected to take this before making her mark in Group company.

