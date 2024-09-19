Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Flagged Up2

Timeform Flagged Up selection for Friday's racing

By Timeform
18:19 · THU September 19, 2024

The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.

Coto de Caza - 15:05 Ayr

Flags: Horse In Focus, Top-Rated

Coto de Caza has shown run-by-run improvement and was especially impressive when a decisive winner of a conditions race at Goodwood last time. Coto de Caza tanked her way through that race and quickly settled matters after being produced to lead a furlong out, ultimately passing the post two and a half lengths clear and in an excellent time. That form places her 3 lb clear at the head of Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings here and, with the prospect of even better to come, she is expected to take this before making her mark in Group company.

What are the Flags?

Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING