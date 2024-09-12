The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.
Flags: Horse In Focus, Trainer Form
Subsequent wasn't seen to best effect when only fifth at Goodwood on his penultimate start as the race failed to provide a sufficient test of stamina, but he bounced back to winning ways when upped in trip at Newmarket last month. Subsequent again wasn't ideally positioned towards the rear in a race run at a steady gallop, but he relished the longer trip of a mile and three-quarters and came through to score a shade cosily by a length and a quarter. He's a progressive three-year-old and remains competitively treated following a 4 lb rise in the weights, particularly as he is still unexposed as a stayer. The continued good form of Andrew Balding is also in his favour.
Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.