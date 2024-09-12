Subsequent wasn't seen to best effect when only fifth at Goodwood on his penultimate start as the race failed to provide a sufficient test of stamina, but he bounced back to winning ways when upped in trip at Newmarket last month. Subsequent again wasn't ideally positioned towards the rear in a race run at a steady gallop, but he relished the longer trip of a mile and three-quarters and came through to score a shade cosily by a length and a quarter. He's a progressive three-year-old and remains competitively treated following a 4 lb rise in the weights, particularly as he is still unexposed as a stayer. The continued good form of Andrew Balding is also in his favour.

