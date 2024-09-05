Waleefy may not be as good as his half-brothers Baaeed and Hukum but he has thrived on his racing this season and developed into a useful colt. He benefited from stepping back up in trip to seven furlongs when posting a comfortable victory at Doncaster on his penultimate start and then arguably produced a slightly better effort at Newbury last month when sticking to his task well in second behind a rival who was seen to good effect from the front. Waleefy's steadily progressive profile and superb pedigree offers hope that there might be a bit more to come, he's in excellent hands with William Haggas and he could prove a cut above his rivals in this classified contest.

Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here .

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.