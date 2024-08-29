Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Flagged Up2

Timeform Flagged Up selection for Friday's racing

By Timeform
19:35 · THU August 29, 2024

The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.

Montbeliarde - 16:55 Salisbury

Flags: Horse In Focus, Top-Rated

Montbeliarde failed to make a telling impact in three starts in maidens and novice company but he took a big step forward when upped in trip to seven furlongs on his nursery debut at Kempton last month, finding only a well-treated rival from a red-hot yard too strong. Montbeliarde had to settle for second behind the long odds-on favourite, but he kept on well to pull four lengths clear of the remainder and did enough to show that he's started out in handicaps from a lenient mark. He's able to race off the same mark here so has a clear edge on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings - he's 6 lb clear - and the step up to a mile could bring about further improvement.

What are the Flags?

Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING