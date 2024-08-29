Montbeliarde failed to make a telling impact in three starts in maidens and novice company but he took a big step forward when upped in trip to seven furlongs on his nursery debut at Kempton last month, finding only a well-treated rival from a red-hot yard too strong. Montbeliarde had to settle for second behind the long odds-on favourite, but he kept on well to pull four lengths clear of the remainder and did enough to show that he's started out in handicaps from a lenient mark. He's able to race off the same mark here so has a clear edge on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings - he's 6 lb clear - and the step up to a mile could bring about further improvement.

