Timeform Flagged Up selection for Friday's racing

By Timeform
17:09 · THU August 22, 2024

The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.

Asfoora - 15:35 York

Australian-raider Asfoora has been trained with a British campaign in mind and she duly delivered for her connections when proving a length too strong for Regional in the King Charles III Stakes at Royal Ascot.

She proved at least as good as ever to record her first top-level success that day, making an eye-catching move from the smaller near-side group and displaying a smart turn of foot to lead inside the final furlong.

Asfoora had a penalty to carry when a short-head second to Big Evs in the King George Stakes at Goodwood last time, and she only just failed to reel in the free-wheeling winner after suffering slight interference.

She is now 6 lb better off at the weights with Big Evs and is fancied to come out on top returned to Group 1 company under ideal conditions.

What are the Flags?

Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org

