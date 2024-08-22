Asfoora - 15:35 York

Australian-raider Asfoora has been trained with a British campaign in mind and she duly delivered for her connections when proving a length too strong for Regional in the King Charles III Stakes at Royal Ascot.

She proved at least as good as ever to record her first top-level success that day, making an eye-catching move from the smaller near-side group and displaying a smart turn of foot to lead inside the final furlong.

Asfoora had a penalty to carry when a short-head second to Big Evs in the King George Stakes at Goodwood last time, and she only just failed to reel in the free-wheeling winner after suffering slight interference.

She is now 6 lb better off at the weights with Big Evs and is fancied to come out on top returned to Group 1 company under ideal conditions.