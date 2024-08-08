Harmonia stepped up on previous efforts when runner-up on her handicap debut at Beverley last month, deserving credit for faring best of those that raced prominently, and she took another step forward under a more patient ride to get off the mark at Catterick eight days later. Harmonia stayed on strongly after hitting the front inside the final couple of furlongs, ultimately passing the post with a three-and-a-quarter-length advantage. Her strength at the finish of a well-run race was notable and this thriving filly still looks well treated following an 8 lb rise in the weights.

Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here .

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.