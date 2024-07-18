The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.
Flags: Horse In Focus, Hot Trainer, Top-Rated
Born Ruler has top weight to carry against his ten rivals and his penalty for winning at Ayr twelve days ago takes his weight to a hefty burden of 10-9. But he had plenty to spare when recording that recent win under another big weight of 10-4 and showed improved form with a return to hold-up tactics after missing the break.
Making smooth headway from the rear, Born Ruler drew clear in the final furlong and won easing down by four lengths from Pol Roger. That was a useful effort, and he looks capable of defying the 5 lb penalty.
In any case, that’s offset by the 7 lb claim of his young rider Fred Daly who has gained both his successes to date for the in-form Sir Mark Prescott yard, Born Ruler being one of the stable's nine winners already this month. Daly is already acquainted with Born Ruler, having finished second on him at Lingfield in May.
Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.