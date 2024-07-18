Born Ruler has top weight to carry against his ten rivals and his penalty for winning at Ayr twelve days ago takes his weight to a hefty burden of 10-9. But he had plenty to spare when recording that recent win under another big weight of 10-4 and showed improved form with a return to hold-up tactics after missing the break.

Making smooth headway from the rear, Born Ruler drew clear in the final furlong and won easing down by four lengths from Pol Roger. That was a useful effort, and he looks capable of defying the 5 lb penalty.

In any case, that’s offset by the 7 lb claim of his young rider Fred Daly who has gained both his successes to date for the in-form Sir Mark Prescott yard, Born Ruler being one of the stable's nine winners already this month. Daly is already acquainted with Born Ruler, having finished second on him at Lingfield in May.