Indelible has an excellent pedigree - she's by Shamardal out of multiple Group 1 winner Midday - and she made a promising start to her career last season, getting off the mark at the second attempt.

Indelible made her reappearance in an extremely strong-looking novice at Doncaster a few weeks ago and she raised her game to come out on top by half a length, ultimately winning with a bit to spare after initially taking time to hit top gear.

She's bred to be smart, is in excellent hands with Ralph Beckett (who has already landed two Royal Ascot handicaps this week) and an opening mark of 91 could underestimate this progressive filly.