Dancing In Paris looked well treated based on some placed efforts in competitive three-year-old handicaps last season, and he confirmed the promise of his previous effort when resuming winning ways over a mile and a half at York last month. He appeared to relish being ridden more prominently on that occasion, produced to lead a furlong from home and powering clear in the closing stages. A subsequent 6 lb rise is fair given that was a clear career-best effort and this race doesn't look as competitive, either.
