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Timeform's view

Timeform Fairyhouse analysis | Shades of Gaelic Warrior in He's On Fire

By Timeform
Sporting Life Plus
Mon April 06, 2026 · 1h ago

Read Timeform's report of a Grade 2 novice hurdle at Fairyhouse, in which He's On Fire marked himself out as a hugely exciting prospect.

Scant Cheltenham form on show but still a good-looking renewal of a Grade 2 novice that has been an early proving ground for a dual Cheltenham Gold Cup hero in Al Boum Photo as well as the winners of last season's Aintree and Scottish Grand Nationals among the group of 5 previous Mullins-trained winners of the race across the last 10 editions, this latest one another potential top-drawer customer for the stable given he was able to sprint so far clear after a false pace had meant they were all in a group approaching the straight, the overall time and sectional from 3 out both eclipsing those recorded by Zanoosh in the following Grade 1 novice for mares.

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