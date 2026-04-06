Scant Cheltenham form on show but still a good-looking renewal of a Grade 2 novice that has been an early proving ground for a dual Cheltenham Gold Cup hero in Al Boum Photo as well as the winners of last season's Aintree and Scottish Grand Nationals among the group of 5 previous Mullins-trained winners of the race across the last 10 editions, this latest one another potential top-drawer customer for the stable given he was able to sprint so far clear after a false pace had meant they were all in a group approaching the straight, the overall time and sectional from 3 out both eclipsing those recorded by Zanoosh in the following Grade 1 novice for mares.