Logged In Article Image
Timeform Eyecatcher of the Day
By Timeform
Sporting Life Plus
Tue November 19, 2024 · 2h ago

Check out the latest Timeform Eyecatchers and add them to your free My Stable tracker.

Timeform Eyecatcher: Monday

LORD OF ALL SAINTS

Won, 2m4f handicap hurdle, Leicester, Monday 18 November

This was a strongly-run contest and Lord of All Saints impressed with the manner of his victory on what was just his second start in handicaps.

He was strong in the betting and showed improved form to open his account in comfortable fashion, seeing out the four-furlong longer trip thoroughly, travelling comfortably throughout before being produced to lead at the second-last.

Lord of All Saints easily moved clear from there, his jockey able to ease him on the run-in, and he looked well ahead of his mark. He'll remain less exposed than most he'll meet in similar company, and he has almost a fortnight to run without a penalty in a regular handicap, so is one to follow next time.

