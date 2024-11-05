Sporting Life
Horse in Focus Eyecatcher
Horse in Focus Eyecatcher

Timeform Eyecatcher of the Day

By Timeform
10:07 · TUE November 05, 2024

Check out the latest Timeform Eyecatchers and add them to your free My Stable tracker.

Timeform Eyecatcher: Monday

DUBAI BEACH

Runner-up, 1m novice stakes, Kempton, Monday 4 November

Fairly useful form by the pair who dominated both the betting and the race itself and, though it was the standard-setter who emerged on top, Dubai Beach looks the better prospect on this evidence.

Her inexperience counted against her on her debut over seven furlongs at Kempton 12 months earlier, while she was also left poorly placed that day, and she duly showed much improved form on her return to action.

Dubai Beach went with plenty of zest, travelling like the best horse at the weights until the lack of a recent run seemingly told in the latter stages, headed in the final 50 yards. She's likely to progress further still and looks a banker for a similar event next time.

Click here to add horses to your My Stable tracker

