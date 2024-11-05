Timeform Eyecatcher of the Day

Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Fairly useful form by the pair who dominated both the betting and the race itself and, though it was the standard-setter who emerged on top, Dubai Beach looks the better prospect on this evidence.

Her inexperience counted against her on her debut over seven furlongs at Kempton 12 months earlier, while she was also left poorly placed that day, and she duly showed much improved form on her return to action.

Dubai Beach went with plenty of zest, travelling like the best horse at the weights until the lack of a recent run seemingly told in the latter stages, headed in the final 50 yards. She's likely to progress further still and looks a banker for a similar event next time.