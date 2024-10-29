Timeform Eyecatcher of the Day

Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

A race that was blown apart by the free-going Thistle Ask, with the odds-on favourite, Home Free, the only one able to lay up with the strong gallop and it was effectively a two-horse contest from some way out.

Home Free has shown improved form since undergoing a breathing operation, winning his last two starts in the style of a most progressive handicapper, taking his form to a new level by winning this in emphatic fashion.

He settled the race quickly after taking up the running four from home, just kept up to his work as he readily moved clear, and he is well up to completing a hat-trick next time after another rise in the weights.