Timeform Eyecatcher of the Day

Runner-up, 25.7f handciap chase, Plumpton, Monday 21 October
This looks solid form for the grade, Hobb's Delight a well-backed favourite, and he split a couple of last-time-out winners on his chase debut.
He had been a model of consistency since switched to handicaps over hurdles and he looked a natural switched to fences, jumping fine and he only just failed to get up on the line.
There should be more to come from him in this sphere, clearly a strong stayer, and he is a banker for a similar event next time even after a rise in the weights.
