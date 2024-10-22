Timeform Eyecatcher of the Day

Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

This looks solid form for the grade, Hobb's Delight a well-backed favourite, and he split a couple of last-time-out winners on his chase debut.

He had been a model of consistency since switched to handicaps over hurdles and he looked a natural switched to fences, jumping fine and he only just failed to get up on the line.

There should be more to come from him in this sphere, clearly a strong stayer, and he is a banker for a similar event next time even after a rise in the weights.