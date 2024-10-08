Sporting Life
Horse in Focus Eyecatcher
Horse in Focus Eyecatcher

Timeform Eyecatcher of the Day

By Timeform
08:31 · TUE October 08, 2024

Check out the latest Timeform Eyecatchers and add them to your free My Stable tracker.

Timeform Eyecatcher: Monday

WALSINGHAM

Third, 1m handicap, Pontefract, Monday 7 October

An exciting finish to a fairy useful event, a last-time-out winner giving her all from the front but unable to fend off another four-year-old that had slipped in the weights, but it was Walsingham, who finished hot on their heels from the rear that is the horse to take away from the race.

He was surprisingly easy to back following a pipe-opener at Redcar recently and he went like the best horse at the weights returned to softer ground, benefiting from the step back up in trip, but unable to cut down a prominently-ridden pair under more patient tactics than usual, particularly on a day where those in the rear generally struggled to get involved in races up to a mile.

Walsingham looked potentially well treated for his handicap debut beforehand and he confirmed that theory, well up to winning races from these connections in the coming weeks, and he is a horse very much to keep on the right side.

Click here to add horses to your My Stable tracker

