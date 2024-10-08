Timeform Eyecatcher of the Day

Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

An exciting finish to a fairy useful event, a last-time-out winner giving her all from the front but unable to fend off another four-year-old that had slipped in the weights, but it was Walsingham, who finished hot on their heels from the rear that is the horse to take away from the race.

He was surprisingly easy to back following a pipe-opener at Redcar recently and he went like the best horse at the weights returned to softer ground, benefiting from the step back up in trip, but unable to cut down a prominently-ridden pair under more patient tactics than usual, particularly on a day where those in the rear generally struggled to get involved in races up to a mile.

Walsingham looked potentially well treated for his handicap debut beforehand and he confirmed that theory, well up to winning races from these connections in the coming weeks, and he is a horse very much to keep on the right side.