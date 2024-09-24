Timeform Eyecatcher of the Day

Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

This was turned into a one-sided race by favourite Jaramillo who drew clear in the straight to win easing down by a dozen lengths. But among those who shaped with some promise behind him was Mark Walford’s mare Moonlight Glory in fifth.

A winner three times last season under her regular conditional partner Tom Midgley, Moonlight Glory had looked rusty on her reappearance at Cartmel a month earlier but left the impression this second run back will put her spot on. Making headway from three out, she went second between the final two flights before her effort flattened out.

Now below her last winning mark, Moonlight Glory is likely to be thereabouts next time.