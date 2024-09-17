Timeform Eyecatcher of the Day

Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

A fairly useful novice in which the gallop only really picked up from halfway and it paid to be handy, so Tawajjah can be marked up for his effort, given he came from a bit further back than ideal and shaped best overall.

He's bred to be smart - he's out of a half-sister to St Leger winner Kew Gardens - but was too green to do himself justice on his debut and sole start last year.

Tawajjah proved a totally different proposition on his return from 10 months off, though, and he was arguably unlucky not to win, storming home from an unpromising position and he was in front a stride after the line. He looks a useful prospect who should have no problem picking up a similar event, while he is likely to flourish when tried over further than a mile.