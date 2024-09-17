Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Horse in Focus Eyecatcher
Horse in Focus Eyecatcher

Timeform Eyecatcher of the Day

By Timeform
09:38 · TUE September 17, 2024

Check out the latest Timeform Eyecatchers and add them to your free My Stable tracker.

Timeform Eyecatcher: Monday

TAWAJJAH

Runner-up, 1m novice, Windsor, Monday 16 September

Watch Race Replay

Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing

Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee

Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

A fairly useful novice in which the gallop only really picked up from halfway and it paid to be handy, so Tawajjah can be marked up for his effort, given he came from a bit further back than ideal and shaped best overall.

He's bred to be smart - he's out of a half-sister to St Leger winner Kew Gardens - but was too green to do himself justice on his debut and sole start last year.

Tawajjah proved a totally different proposition on his return from 10 months off, though, and he was arguably unlucky not to win, storming home from an unpromising position and he was in front a stride after the line. He looks a useful prospect who should have no problem picking up a similar event, while he is likely to flourish when tried over further than a mile.

Click here to add horses to your My Stable tracker

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING