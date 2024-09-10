Timeform Eyecatcher of the Day

Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

On Song had to settle for second at Brighton but looked unlucky not to win given the severity of the interference he met.

On Song was badly hampered at around halfway on the rail and soon appeared to be struggling. However, he started to rally approaching the final furlong and stayed on strongly close home to lose out by only a neck.

This effort shows that On Song remains competitively treated and he has fewer miles on the clock than many of the rivals he will meet at this sort of level.