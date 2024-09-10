Timeform Eyecatcher of the Day

Check out the latest Timeform Eyecatchers and add them to your free My Stable tracker.
Runner-up, 7f handicap, Brighton, Monday 9 September
On Song had to settle for second at Brighton but looked unlucky not to win given the severity of the interference he met.
On Song was badly hampered at around halfway on the rail and soon appeared to be struggling. However, he started to rally approaching the final furlong and stayed on strongly close home to lose out by only a neck.
This effort shows that On Song remains competitively treated and he has fewer miles on the clock than many of the rivals he will meet at this sort of level.
