Timeform Eyecatcher of the Day

Runner-up, 5f handicap, Windsor, Monday 2 September
Cabeza de Llave had edged down the weights after enduring a disappointing turf campaign, but he bounced back to form when runner-up at Windsor on Monday and was arguably unlucky not to win.
Cabeza de Llave was trapped on the rail just as the race was starting to develop and a gap didn't present itself until just before the final furlong, but he ran on well and just failed by a neck.
He ran out of time to get on terms at Windsor but he showed enough to suggest he's back in form and one to be interested in again from a lenient mark (won off 4 lb higher in February).
