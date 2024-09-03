Timeform Eyecatcher of the Day

Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Cabeza de Llave had edged down the weights after enduring a disappointing turf campaign, but he bounced back to form when runner-up at Windsor on Monday and was arguably unlucky not to win.

Cabeza de Llave was trapped on the rail just as the race was starting to develop and a gap didn't present itself until just before the final furlong, but he ran on well and just failed by a neck.

He ran out of time to get on terms at Windsor but he showed enough to suggest he's back in form and one to be interested in again from a lenient mark (won off 4 lb higher in February).