Timeform Eyecatcher of the Day

Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Waleyfa had capitalised on a falling mark when making a successful stable debut for the Kublers at Brighton last week and she ran to a similar level when only narrowly denied under a penalty at Southwell on Monday.

Waleyfa took a strong hold and was short of room early in the straight which required her to be switched off heels. She picked up well, though, and quickened through a gap to hit the front entering the final furlong, and she was only headed close home by one who had enjoyed a clearer passage and was challenging on a different part of the track.

It's still early days for Waleyfa since she joined the Kublers and she could still have a bit more to offer for this excellent yard, which is enjoying its best season yet, if settling better than she did at Southwell.