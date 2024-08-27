Timeform Eyecatcher of the Day

Check out the latest Timeform Eyecatchers and add them to your free My Stable tracker.
Runner-up, 1m handicap, Southwell, Monday 26 August
Waleyfa had capitalised on a falling mark when making a successful stable debut for the Kublers at Brighton last week and she ran to a similar level when only narrowly denied under a penalty at Southwell on Monday.
Waleyfa took a strong hold and was short of room early in the straight which required her to be switched off heels. She picked up well, though, and quickened through a gap to hit the front entering the final furlong, and she was only headed close home by one who had enjoyed a clearer passage and was challenging on a different part of the track.
It's still early days for Waleyfa since she joined the Kublers and she could still have a bit more to offer for this excellent yard, which is enjoying its best season yet, if settling better than she did at Southwell.
