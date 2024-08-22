Timeform Eyecatcher of the Day

Check out the latest Timeform Eyecatchers and add them to your free My Stable tracker.

Timeform Eyecatcher: Wednesday DIVINE COMEDY Fifth, 2m handicap, York, Wednesday 21 August

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

An interesting renewal of this valuable staying handicap and it ended up a one-two for Ireland but not in the order the market anticipated. Several caught the eye in behind, too, notably Divine Comedy, who left the impression she would have been suited by an extra emphasis on stamina. Divine Comedy had run a cracker to finish runner-up in the Ascot Stakes at Royal Ascot on her previous start nine weeks earlier, and given how she was outpaced when the tempo lifted here, she is more than ready for a return to a similar trip. It is worth noting that she will head into the autumn fresher than most, and she'd be a most interesting runner in the Cesarewitch, particularly if underfoot conditions were on the testing side.

Timeform Eyecatcher: Tuesday MAKE LOVE Fourth, 7f nursery, Wolverhampton, Tuesday 20 August

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

The pair that pulled clear of the remainder in this nursery produced fairly useful efforts, but Make Love, who finished further back in fourth, looks the horse to take out of the race. She progressed gradually in her first three starts and, though she wasn't strong in the market on her all-weather and handicap debut, she shaped well and left the impression this race didn't get to the bottom of her. Make Love took a keen hold racing in midfield, shaken up in the straight and stayed on gradually in the closing stages without posing a threat to the principals. She left the impression she would have been suited by a stronger gallop and is one to be interested in for a similar event next time.

Timeform Eyecatcher: Monday BACK IN BLACK Won, 7f maiden, Yarmouth, Monday 19 August

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Back In Black, who had shown promise when runner-up on both starts, didn't need to improve to get off the mark but he still did well under the circumstances. Back In Black travelled well but clipped heels with the horse in front of him and stumbled badly two furlongs out. He recovered well, though, and quickened up nicely to lead half a furlong out and win cosily by a length. He's clearly well regarded as he holds Group entries but nurseries are likely to be a more realistic option and his strong-travelling style should be an asset in those type of races.