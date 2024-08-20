Timeform Eyecatcher of the Day

Check out the latest Timeform Eyecatchers and add them to your free My Stable tracker.
Won, 7f maiden, Yarmouth, Monday 19 August
Watch Race Replay
Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!
Back In Black, who had shown promise when runner-up on both starts, didn't need to improve to get off the mark but he still did well under the circumstances.
Back In Black travelled well but clipped heels with the horse in front of him and stumbled badly two furlongs out. He recovered well, though, and quickened up nicely to lead half a furlong out and win cosily by a length.
He's clearly well regarded as he holds Group entries but nurseries are likely to be a more realistic option and his strong-travelling style should be an asset in those type of races.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org