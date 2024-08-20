Sporting Life
Horse in Focus Eyecatcher

Timeform Eyecatcher of the Day

By Timeform
16:56 · TUE August 20, 2024

Check out the latest Timeform Eyecatchers and add them to your free My Stable tracker.

Timeform Eyecatcher: Monday

BACK IN BLACK

Won, 7f maiden, Yarmouth, Monday 19 August

Back In Black, who had shown promise when runner-up on both starts, didn't need to improve to get off the mark but he still did well under the circumstances.

Back In Black travelled well but clipped heels with the horse in front of him and stumbled badly two furlongs out. He recovered well, though, and quickened up nicely to lead half a furlong out and win cosily by a length.

He's clearly well regarded as he holds Group entries but nurseries are likely to be a more realistic option and his strong-travelling style should be an asset in those type of races.

