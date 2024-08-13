Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Horse in Focus Eyecatcher

Timeform Eyecatcher of the Day

By Timeform
15:10 · TUE August 13, 2024

Check out the latest Timeform Eyecatchers and add them to your free My Stable tracker.

Timeform Eyecatcher: Monday

UMBRIA

Third, 1m3f handicap, Kempton, Monday 12 August

Watch Race Replay

Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing

Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee

Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Umbria had to settle for minor honours on her handicap debut but she shaped really well in third, making up a considerable amount of ground in the straight in a race in which nothing else from off the pace got involved.

She still had plenty to do a couple of furlongs out but impressed with how she stayed on to get to within a couple of necks of the winner, and she was never nearer than at the line.

Umbria, a Wolverhampton novice winner on her second start, had looked on a potentially handy mark making a quick switch to handicaps and she is likely to prove that point under more favourable circumstances.

Click here to add horses to your My Stable tracker

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING