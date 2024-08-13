Timeform Eyecatcher of the Day

Check out the latest Timeform Eyecatchers and add them to your free My Stable tracker.
Third, 1m3f handicap, Kempton, Monday 12 August
Umbria had to settle for minor honours on her handicap debut but she shaped really well in third, making up a considerable amount of ground in the straight in a race in which nothing else from off the pace got involved.
She still had plenty to do a couple of furlongs out but impressed with how she stayed on to get to within a couple of necks of the winner, and she was never nearer than at the line.
Umbria, a Wolverhampton novice winner on her second start, had looked on a potentially handy mark making a quick switch to handicaps and she is likely to prove that point under more favourable circumstances.
