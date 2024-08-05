Timeform Eyecatcher of the Day

Check out the latest Timeform Eyecatchers and add them to your free My Stable tracker.
Won, 2m1f handicap hurdle, Cork, Monday 5 August
Watch Race Replay
Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!
The lightly raced Major Barry is progressing all the time and did well to win at Cork on Monday in a race that placed a barely adequate emphasis on stamina.
Major Barry, a staying-on third over an extended two and a half miles at Killarney last month, was down in trip at Cork and just about got away with it, sticking to his task well to lead on the run-in and prevail by half a length.
There was a lot to like about how he responded to pressure to beat some other unexposed sorts and he can raise his game when stepping back up in trip.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org