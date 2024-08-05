Timeform Eyecatcher of the Day

Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

The lightly raced Major Barry is progressing all the time and did well to win at Cork on Monday in a race that placed a barely adequate emphasis on stamina.

Major Barry, a staying-on third over an extended two and a half miles at Killarney last month, was down in trip at Cork and just about got away with it, sticking to his task well to lead on the run-in and prevail by half a length.

There was a lot to like about how he responded to pressure to beat some other unexposed sorts and he can raise his game when stepping back up in trip.