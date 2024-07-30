Timeform Eyecatcher of the Day

Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Elmonjed was unable to justify favouritism but he shaped with promise in a strong race for the grade and looks ahead of his mark.

He raced sluggishly through the middle part of the race but impressed with the big move he made around the outside to get into contention entering the final furlong.

He wasn't ideally placed at a track where a prominent position by the rail is often an advantage - the winner benefited from that trip - but he's a lightly-raced sprinter with more to offer and will remain of interest.