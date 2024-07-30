Timeform Eyecatcher of the Day

Check out the latest Timeform Eyecatchers and add them to your free My Stable tracker.
Third, 6f handicap, Windsor, Monday 29 July
Elmonjed was unable to justify favouritism but he shaped with promise in a strong race for the grade and looks ahead of his mark.
He raced sluggishly through the middle part of the race but impressed with the big move he made around the outside to get into contention entering the final furlong.
He wasn't ideally placed at a track where a prominent position by the rail is often an advantage - the winner benefited from that trip - but he's a lightly-raced sprinter with more to offer and will remain of interest.
