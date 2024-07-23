Timeform Eyecatcher of the Day

Check out the latest Timeform Eyecatchers and add them to your free My Stable tracker.
Third, 5f maiden, Beverley, Monday 22 July
No more than a fair event behind the experienced favourite, though promising newcomers did complete the places, with the fast-finishing third, Novamay, possibly emerging as the best long-term prospect.
She made some appeal on paper, and shaped with plenty of encouragement first time up, inexperience resulting in her being caught further back than ideal, but she came home with a wet sail, while she was also drawn much higher than the remainder in the frame, too.
Novamay wasn't unduly punished in the closing stages, either, and should have no problem picking up a similar event in the coming weeks, while she will also stay six furlongs no problem.
