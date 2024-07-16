Sporting Life
Horse in Focus Eyecatcher

Timeform Eyecatcher of the Day

By Timeform
09:47 · TUE July 16, 2024

Check out the latest Timeform Eyecatchers and add them to your free My Stable tracker.

Timeform Eyecatcher: Monday

ABERAMA GOLD

Third, 6f handicap, Ayr, Monday 15 July

Aberama Gold has yet to win this season but he has slipped in the weights and is threatening to come good soon.

Indeed, he may well have won on Monday with better luck as he was only denied by a short-head and three-quarters of a length in third despite being bumped by a wandering rival a furlong out which briefly checked his momentum.

It's worth remembering that Aberama Gold won both starts last season after shaping well in the same race at Ayr, including the Stewards' Cup. He ran on Monday off a mark 5 lb lower than he did in the Stewards' Cup, while he's 6 lb lower than the mark he last defied at Doncaster in October.

