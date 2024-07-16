Timeform Eyecatcher of the Day

Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Third, 6f handicap, Ayr, Monday 15 July

Aberama Gold has yet to win this season but he has slipped in the weights and is threatening to come good soon.

Indeed, he may well have won on Monday with better luck as he was only denied by a short-head and three-quarters of a length in third despite being bumped by a wandering rival a furlong out which briefly checked his momentum.

It's worth remembering that Aberama Gold won both starts last season after shaping well in the same race at Ayr, including the Stewards' Cup. He ran on Monday off a mark 5 lb lower than he did in the Stewards' Cup, while he's 6 lb lower than the mark he last defied at Doncaster in October.