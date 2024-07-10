Timeform Eyecatcher of the Day

Check out the latest Timeform Eyecatchers and add them to your free My Stable tracker.

Timeform Eyecatcher: Tuesday BATEMAN Third, 1m handicap, Pontefract, Tuesday 10 July

A steadily-run handicap, but one that should work out, won by a thriving older horse who edged out a couple of three-year-olds that should have more to give, notably the Gemma Tutty-trained Bateman. Bateman has only had four career starts but is already on his third yard, and he still looked a work in progress making his handicap debut, held up in rear early on and making good headway from halfway. He made up good ground out wide in the straight, having every chance in the final furlong but only able to stay on at the same pace after the ground he'd made up. Bateman has the potential to progress further and he will be interesting if taking up his engagement at Carlisle on Thursday.

Timeform Eyecatcher: Monday PORFIN Runner-up, 7f handicap, Wolverhampton, Monday 9 July

This was just a modest handicap, but it was run at a fierce pace, and was won by a well-backed three-year-old, but Porfin again shaped well in second. He found just one rival too strong for his second start in a row, remaining in top form, and he'd have likely gone even closer had his jockey chosen a different path over two furlongs out. The was no real need to make the move out wide that she did at the time given the gallop they'd gone and, given the stable he represents, it presumably won't be too long before he's given a chance to make amends.