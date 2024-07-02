Timeform Eyecatcher of the Day

Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

The front pair were always towards the fore in this fair handicap, the winner right back on song with a positive jockey change, while the next 4 home all came from much further back, none of them seen to best effect.

The losing run of Gis A Sub is mounting up, in fact, he hasn't won since his debut in 2021, but he continues to shape better than the bare result, and will remain a horse to be interested in.

He had the cheekpieces back on here, though he ended up a bit further back than ideal after some early trouble, and as can often be the case at this track, it was hard for those off the pace to get involved. Gis A Sub will now be eligible for basement grade handicaps and he is well up to winning races from this sort of mark, while he still isn't long with this yard, either.