Timeform Eyecatcher of the Day

Vocal Studies had impressed with how he went about things when making a winning start for Roger Fell and Sean Murray at Thirsk last month and he also travelled with plenty of zest at the head of affairs at Ayr on Tuesday, though ultimately had to settle for second.

Vocal Studies was picked off close home by an unexposed rival but, off a 4 lb higher mark, he ran at least as well as when winning at Thirsk.

He's travelled with notable enthusiasm on both outings, underlining that he's in excellent order, and he will remain of plenty of interest after making such an encouraging start for his new yard (was placed off a 7 lb higher mark for his former stable last season).