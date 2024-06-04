Timeform Eyecatcher of the Day

Check out the latest Timeform Eyecatchers and add them to your free My Stable tracker.
Runner-up, 1m handicap, Ayr, Monday 3 June
Watch Race Replay
Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!
Vocal Studies had impressed with how he went about things when making a winning start for Roger Fell and Sean Murray at Thirsk last month and he also travelled with plenty of zest at the head of affairs at Ayr on Tuesday, though ultimately had to settle for second.
Vocal Studies was picked off close home by an unexposed rival but, off a 4 lb higher mark, he ran at least as well as when winning at Thirsk.
He's travelled with notable enthusiasm on both outings, underlining that he's in excellent order, and he will remain of plenty of interest after making such an encouraging start for his new yard (was placed off a 7 lb higher mark for his former stable last season).
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org