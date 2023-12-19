Timeform Eyecatcher of the Day

Check out the latest Timeform Eyecatchers and add them to your free My Stable tracker.
Runner-up, 2½m novice handicap chase, Plumpton, Monday 18 December
Pepe Le Moko was unable to make it two from two over fences but he shaped well behind another potentially useful novice at Plumpton and is one to keep on the right side.
Pepe Le Moko conceded first run to another last-time-out winner in Oxygen but he stayed on well, closing all the way to the line to get to within three-quarters of a length with the pair seven lengths clear.
He has already shown he's a much better chaser than hurdler and remains capable of better in this sphere, especially when stamina is at more of a premium (won on ground considered heavy by Timeform at Warwick).
