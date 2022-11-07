Sporting Life
Timeform Eyecatcher of the Day

By Timeform
19:40 · MON November 07, 2022

Check out the latest Timeform Eyecatchers and add them to your free My Stable tracker.

Timeform Eyecatcher: Monday

HADLEY PARK

Second, 1m½f nursery, Wolverhampton, Monday 7 November

Hadley Park, an impressive winner on his handicap debut at Chelmsford on Saturday, had to settle for second at Wolverhampton on Monday but he went like the best horse in the weights under a 6 lb penalty and is a horse to be positive about.

Hadley Park had to work quite hard to get across from his outside draw, but he made it to the front after a couple of furlongs and raced with zest, setting a brisk pace.

He quickened around four lengths clear on the home for turn, but he started to wander in the straight and was headed on the line, paying the price for making his effort earlier than ideal. He looked unlucky not to win - the winner received a more efficient ride - and he remains capable of better.

Click here to add horses to your My Stable tracker

