The favourite disappointed in this two-and-a-half-mile handicap hurdle but it still appeals as being good form for the level, with the winner showing much-improved form to beat the consistent runner-up.

Third-place Whistleinthedark also emerged with credit, running at least as well as he had when winning a maiden over course and distance in December.

Whistleinthedark moved nicely through much of the contest, giving the impression that he's on a fair mark, but he ultimately proved one-paced after being ridden on the home turn, shaping like a step up in trip could unlock further improvement. He is bred to get further, so this lightly-raced seven-year-old still remains with potential with longer trips in mind.