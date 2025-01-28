Timeform Eyecatcher of the Day: Horse racing tracker selection

Check out the latest Timeform Eyecatchers and add them to your free My Stable tracker.
Timeform Eyecatcher: Monday
PAPA COCKTAIL
Sixth, 6f handicap, Wolverhampton, Monday 27 January
Papa Cocktail continues to edge down the weights but he shaped with promise at Wolverhampton where he made good headway in the straight and would have finished slightly closer had he not met some trouble inside the final furlong.
The modest tempo by sprint standards also counted against Papa Cocktail who was typically held up, and he is one to watch out for mindful that he had also shaped well when fourth at Southwell three starts ago.
He competed on Monday off a mark 7 lb lower than the one he last defied for his former stable so he is clearly on a handy mark if building on this encouragement.
