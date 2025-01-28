Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
+ Log in to read full article
Timeform Eyecatcher of the Day

Timeform Eyecatcher of the Day: Horse racing tracker selection

By Timeform
Sporting Life Plus
Tue January 28, 2025 · 15 min ago

Check out the latest Timeform Eyecatchers and add them to your free My Stable tracker.

Timeform Eyecatcher: Monday

PAPA COCKTAIL

Sixth, 6f handicap, Wolverhampton, Monday 27 January

Papa Cocktail continues to edge down the weights but he shaped with promise at Wolverhampton where he made good headway in the straight and would have finished slightly closer had he not met some trouble inside the final furlong.

The modest tempo by sprint standards also counted against Papa Cocktail who was typically held up, and he is one to watch out for mindful that he had also shaped well when fourth at Southwell three starts ago.

He competed on Monday off a mark 7 lb lower than the one he last defied for his former stable so he is clearly on a handy mark if building on this encouragement.

Click here to add horses to your My Stable tracker

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefits

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING