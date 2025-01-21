Timeform Eyecatcher of the Day: Horse racing tracker selection

Although yet to win a race, Zero Tolerance remains one to consider off his current mark as he shaped clear second-best here until his front-running exertions took their toll after an uncharacteristic late error.

Going with plenty of zest at the head of affairs, Zero Tolerance pressed on some way out and typically jumped well for the most part, though was headed after a mistake two out and lost a couple of places on the run-in to finish fourth behind favourite Always Busy.

This was a slight step up in trip for Zero Tolerance who has had only four runs over fences and finished runner-up at Newton Abbot and Chepstow on his two previous runs this season.