Timeform Eyecatcher of the Day: Horse racing tracker selection

Frankies Dream had to settle for second at Lingfield on Tuesday but he went like the best horse at the weights and is one to be positive about at a lowly level.

Frankies Dream was ridden patiently and still had plenty to do over a furlong out but he finished with a flourish to take second close home and was closing rapidly on the all-the-way winner.

He had shown a decent turn of foot for the grade when successful at Wolverhampton on his previous outing and the way he finished at Lingfield suggests he's capable of better under the right circumstances.