Timeform Eyecatcher of the Day: Horse racing tracker selection

Check out the latest Timeform Eyecatchers and add them to your free My Stable tracker.
Timeform Eyecatcher: Monday
FRANKIES DREAM
Runner-up, 5f handicap, Lingfield, Monday 13 January
Frankies Dream had to settle for second at Lingfield on Tuesday but he went like the best horse at the weights and is one to be positive about at a lowly level.
Frankies Dream was ridden patiently and still had plenty to do over a furlong out but he finished with a flourish to take second close home and was closing rapidly on the all-the-way winner.
He had shown a decent turn of foot for the grade when successful at Wolverhampton on his previous outing and the way he finished at Lingfield suggests he's capable of better under the right circumstances.
More from Sporting Life
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.