Timeform Eyecatcher of the Day: Horse racing tracker selection

Forge Valley Lad had shaped well from his tumbling mark when third at Lingfield a couple of weeks ago on his first start in 0-55 company and he went even closer in the same grade at Wolverhampton on Monday.

Forge Valley Lad, who was stepping back up to a mile and a half, travelled fluently in rear, made headway out wide from half a mile out and kept on well in the straight to miss out by only a neck behind his market rival who was ridden more prominently and managed to secure first run.

Forge Valley Lad was running off a mark 20 lb lower than the one he last defied at Lingfield in April 2023 and he looks in good enough form to finally capitalise on that drop in the weights.