Timeform Eyecatcher of the Day

Timeform Eyecatcher of the Day: Horse racing tracker selection

By Timeform
Sporting Life Plus
Tue December 17, 2024 · 3h ago

Check out the latest Timeform Eyecatchers and add them to your free My Stable tracker.

Timeform Eyecatcher: Monday

FORGE VALLEY LAD

Runner-up, 1½m handicap, Wolverhampton, Monday 16 December

Forge Valley Lad had shaped well from his tumbling mark when third at Lingfield a couple of weeks ago on his first start in 0-55 company and he went even closer in the same grade at Wolverhampton on Monday.

Forge Valley Lad, who was stepping back up to a mile and a half, travelled fluently in rear, made headway out wide from half a mile out and kept on well in the straight to miss out by only a neck behind his market rival who was ridden more prominently and managed to secure first run.

Forge Valley Lad was running off a mark 20 lb lower than the one he last defied at Lingfield in April 2023 and he looks in good enough form to finally capitalise on that drop in the weights.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

