Timeform Eyecatcher of the Day: Horse racing tracker selection

Timeform Eyecatcher of the Day
By Timeform
Horse Racing
Tue November 26, 2024 · 1h ago

Check out the latest Timeform Eyecatchers and add them to your free My Stable tracker.

Timeform Eyecatcher: Monday

KABRAL DU MATHAN

Won, 2m handicap hurdle, Kempton, Monday 25 November

Another impressive display from Paul Nicholls' unbeaten four-year-old Kabral du Mathan, who looked every inch the type to make his mark felt in premier handicaps throughout the season, and the presence of a reliable sort in second adds further strength to the form.

He was strong in the market and made a mockery of his opening mark to maintain his unbeaten record, a shade keen early on but not needing to be asked for maximum exertion to account for a reliable and in-form rival.

Kabral du Mathan looks a leading candidate for top-level two-mile handicaps this season - Doncaster's bet365 Handicap Hurdle and the Betfair Exchange Trophy at Ascot rating as appealing targets in the near future - though it's worth acknowledging he has the best part of a fortnight to run unpenalised.

