Timeform Eyecatcher of the Day: Horse racing tracker selection

Check out the latest Timeform Eyecatchers and add them to your free My Stable tracker.
Fourth, 7f maiden, Kempton, Wednesday 20 November
Teroomm caught the eye with his strength inside the final furlong and is one to note with this initial outing under his belt.
A slow start meant that Teroomm's inside draw proved a disadvantage as he found himself behind a wall of horses and too far back. However, Teroomm travelled well, made good headway towards the inside over a furlong out and kept on strongly into fourth, making up plenty of ground to be nearest at the finish.
He's in excellent hands with Roger Varian and has a good pedigree being by Iffraaj out of a Listed-placed mare, and he looks likely to improve.
Fourth, 1m2f handicap, Lingfield, Tuesday 19 November
This was just a steadily-run handicap, the winner doing well to come from the back, despite getting a dream passage round, but Pasha who finished in fourth, left the impression she has an even bigger performance in her locker.
She was easy to back on her return from 13 weeks off, but shaped encouragingly in a first-time tongue strap, a well-made filly who hardly looked suited by the way things developed around this sharp track, even if she was stepping up in trip.
Pasha had to wait for a gap then looked a little outpaced once it came, but she has untapped potential over middle distances, and would be interesting if finding another opportunity at a more galloping all-weather track, such as Chelmsford, Kempton or Southwell.
Won, 2m4f handicap hurdle, Leicester, Monday 18 November
This was a strongly-run contest and Lord of All Saints impressed with the manner of his victory on what was just his second start in handicaps.
He was strong in the betting and showed improved form to open his account in comfortable fashion, seeing out the four-furlong longer trip thoroughly, travelling comfortably throughout before being produced to lead at the second-last.
Lord of All Saints easily moved clear from there, his jockey able to ease him on the run-in, and he looked well ahead of his mark. He'll remain less exposed than most he'll meet in similar company, and he has almost a fortnight to run without a penalty in a regular handicap, so is one to follow next time.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org
To Continue reading this article...
Join for free!