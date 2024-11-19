Timeform Eyecatcher of the Day: Horse racing tracker selection

Check out the latest Timeform Eyecatchers and add them to your free My Stable tracker.

Timeform Eyecatcher: Wednesday TEROOMM Fourth, 7f maiden, Kempton, Wednesday 20 November

Teroomm caught the eye with his strength inside the final furlong and is one to note with this initial outing under his belt. A slow start meant that Teroomm's inside draw proved a disadvantage as he found himself behind a wall of horses and too far back. However, Teroomm travelled well, made good headway towards the inside over a furlong out and kept on strongly into fourth, making up plenty of ground to be nearest at the finish. He's in excellent hands with Roger Varian and has a good pedigree being by Iffraaj out of a Listed-placed mare, and he looks likely to improve.

Timeform Eyecatcher: Tuesday PASHA Fourth, 1m2f handicap, Lingfield, Tuesday 19 November

This was just a steadily-run handicap, the winner doing well to come from the back, despite getting a dream passage round, but Pasha who finished in fourth, left the impression she has an even bigger performance in her locker. She was easy to back on her return from 13 weeks off, but shaped encouragingly in a first-time tongue strap, a well-made filly who hardly looked suited by the way things developed around this sharp track, even if she was stepping up in trip. Pasha had to wait for a gap then looked a little outpaced once it came, but she has untapped potential over middle distances, and would be interesting if finding another opportunity at a more galloping all-weather track, such as Chelmsford, Kempton or Southwell.

Timeform Eyecatcher: Monday LORD OF ALL SAINTS Won, 2m4f handicap hurdle, Leicester, Monday 18 November

This was a strongly-run contest and Lord of All Saints impressed with the manner of his victory on what was just his second start in handicaps. He was strong in the betting and showed improved form to open his account in comfortable fashion, seeing out the four-furlong longer trip thoroughly, travelling comfortably throughout before being produced to lead at the second-last. Lord of All Saints easily moved clear from there, his jockey able to ease him on the run-in, and he looked well ahead of his mark. He'll remain less exposed than most he'll meet in similar company, and he has almost a fortnight to run without a penalty in a regular handicap, so is one to follow next time.