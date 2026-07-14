Timeform Daily View | Wednesday preview and tips

Ben Linfoot provides an overview of the key things to note on Wednesday.

Campeona, Campeona, ole, ole, ole!

More run of the mill stuff on Wednesday but many average afternoons like this have been livened up by backing a Sir Mark Prescott three-year-old up in trip against their elders over the decades. Did he invent such a play? It feels like it. So much so you really don’t need a stat to back up your assumption, but here it is anyway. Prescott, in the month of July, with his three-year-olds in open handicaps, is 85 wins from 215 runners at 39.53% since 1997. So the vibes are pretty good for Campeona heading into the Novacast Don’t Come Last Handicap at Bath (16:01). The filly is 4lb clear on 67p on Timeform ratings and she’s a Horse In Focus as well, after taking a huge step forward at this course last time when upped in trip to a mile and a half. Second that day, she can go one better now tackling 1m6f, with the promise of even more to come over the extra two furlongs, as you would expect.

Haaderr; Better, Faster, Stronger

From one end of the training fraternity to the other. Using the same criteria for the Prescott stat young Ed Bethell is 15 from 51 at 29.41%, so he’s a trainer in his formative years, relatively, who has quickly become adept at placing his three-year-olds against their elders. Haaderr, in the Try Racing TV For Free Now Handicap at Catterick (16:10), looks a prime example and the son of Mohaather is of serious interest in this seven-furlong heat under Danny Tudhope. He caught the eye of our analysts when winning at Southwell on his third start at two last October, where he was eased down for the win despite not looking the finished article with all sorts of promise heading into handicaps. It’s 281 days since he was last seen and he has been gelded in the interim, but he’s got some big handicap entries coming up which suggest all is well ahead of his reappearance.

Flying South at Killarney