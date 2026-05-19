Timeform Daily View | Wednesday preview and tips

Nic Doggett provides an overview of the key things to note on Wednesday.

Another Absolut-ly fabulous prospect for Burke?

Absolut Tabasco sounds like a joke, but apparently the chilli pepper-flavoured vodka is more palatable than its own description makes it sound - 'each sip contains the distinct notes of aged Tabasco chili peppers and vinegar with an underlying sweetness'. The Absolut Tabasco Maiden Stakes (13:42) which gets Wednesday’s card at Ayr underway has much more appeal than its sponsor, despite a field of only four juveniles going to post. Karl Burke unleashed Wild Blossom in a valuable novice at Carlisle on Monday, a race won by stablemate Venetian Sun the previous year (who went on to win the Albany Stakes), and Royal Ascot could be on the agenda for expensive purchase Ruler’s Pride should he make a winning debut on Wednesday. The 550,000 guineas breeze-up purchase is a brother to Naughty Eyes who won by nearly four lengths on debut, while his dam is closely related to the Prix Morny and Commonwealth Cup winner Campanelle. Fellow newcomer Crystal Queen, whose sales price doubled at the breeze-ups, is not as precociously bred but is respected nonetheless for the Fahey team, while Yorkshire Dream's half-sister Songhai won on debut and his dam won at Bath as a two-year-old. Quiet Soul is the only runner with experience and, having run on well for second on debut at Southwell after missing the break, is respected for a Michael Dods team that often leaves plenty to work on with their debutants. A good test, then, for any horse with Royal Ascot pretentions.

Horses for courses at Ayr

Three horses with the Timeform ‘Horses For Courses’ flag contest the Schweppes Cherry Pepper Handicap – which sounds much more palatable - at 14:42. Spirit Of Acklam’s Ayr records reads 1-2-1, beaten only half a length on the second occasion, while Dingwall – home of Ross County and excellent haggis from Cockburn and Son butchers – recorded his only turf success here and ran well in defeat at the course earlier this month. However, ‘Horse In Focus’ Pearl Eye ticks even more boxes, with the majority of his wins (for Daryll Holland and Gay Kelleway) coming at left-handed venues where pace is crucial. Running without headgear for the first time since mid-2023, he shaped very well when third over C&D on his seasonal return/first outing for Jim Goldie earlier this month, after which the reporter’s comment read: “He has joined a stable likely to exploit his falling mark before too long...especially when he gets a stronger pace to chase”. A winner from an 11 lb higher mark second time out last season, he's one to be interested in under the excellent conditional Lauren Young, with Footwork, Cisco Disco, Good Morning Alex and Ayr Poet all likely to help ensure a solid pace.

Mind your Havanas

Whitsbury Manor Stud resident Havana Grey sired 15 stakes winners in 2025 – more than any other sire standing worldwide – though his diminutive size (described as ‘stocky’ by Timeform) means that only mares 16 hands high and under are covered. A pocket rocket for Karl and Elaine Burke and the Global Racing Club, Havana Grey won starts two, three, five and six of eight outings as a juvenile, with the Molecomb Stakes at Goodwood the best demonstration of his fast and genuine nature. Three of his offspring – all with the moniker of their sire in their name – contest the British Stallion Studs EBF Fillies' Novice Stakes (17:35) at Yarmouth on Wednesday, with the James Tate-trained Havana Sprite setting the bar pretty high on her Newmarket fourth where caught the eye, ducking left at the start but staying on well from halfway. Havana Lightning didn't come close to justifying her position as a short-priced favourite on debut for George Boughey but is evidently highly regarded by a leading stable, while Havana Grey Star should build on her opening Nottingham run if able to keep straighter under pressure this time. July Stakes winner Persian Force (Persian Sunset), Coventry hero Rajasinghe (Sable Island) and Flying Childers victor Caturra (Sea Of Sardinia) are other stallions at less prestigious studs than the likes of Minzaal (Sydney Grace) and Coolmore duo St Mark’s Basilica (Minnie Bear) and No Nay Never (Halliwell Stream) who are hoping to make their mark in what looks likely to prove a strong novice.