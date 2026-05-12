Timeform Daily View | Wednesday preview and tips

John Ingles provides an overview of the key things to note on Wednesday.

Klassleader fits Haggas profile for Jorvik Handicap

‘Hot Trainer’ William Haggas had 13 winners at York last season, a total he matched only at Newbury, and with racing returning to the Knavesmire, he’ll be bidding to get an early success on the board this year in the Sky Bet Race To The Ebor Jorvik Handicap (14:20). Haggas, and jockey Tom Marquand, have won this contest twice in the recent past with Ilaraab in 2021 and Gaassee a year later. Both were unexposed four-year-olds open to improvement, and the stable looks to have a contender in a similar mould this time in the form of Klassleader. Like the yard’s two winners, Klassleader didn’t make his debut until well into his three-year-old season, but he quickly progressed into a useful performer. After a narrow defeat in a novice at Doncaster on his second start which worked out particularly well, with five of the first six winning next time, Klassleader was one of those winners as he went one better in a similar event at Ffos Las where he landed very short odds. For his handicap debut on his final start last season at Haydock, Klassleader was stepped up from a mile and a half to a mile and three quarters, though a dawdling pace meant it was far from a thorough test at the trip. Klassleader ran well in going down by three quarters of a length to Sing Us A Song having led briefly in the final furlong. Klassleader meets that rival again here, though he’s weighted to turn the tables this time, and the winner seemed to need every yard of that longer trip at Haydock. A physically imposing sort, Klassleader looks the type to do better this year and holds leading claims.

Time For Sandals to get her head in front again

The Minster Stakes (15:30) is the new name for the Group 2 sprint at the Dante meeting and this year’s renewal features plenty of familiar names from the wide-open sprint division. Three of the field of 13 were successful in Group 1 company last season, including Sprint Cup winner Big Mojo, though he has to carry a penalty for that success, and American Affair, who goes unpenalised but returns to the track for the first time since winning the King Charles III Stakes at Royal Ascot and is better at five furlongs. Kind of Blue is a Group 1 winner himself in the past but drew a blank last season, going closest when chasing home Big Mojo at Haydock, though has to be a leading contender if returning to something like his best. But he may have to settle for second again as the only filly in the field, Time For Sandals, appeals most. Last year’s Commonwealth Cup winner for Harry Eustace when Big Mojo and another of today’s rivals Ain’t Nobody were further down the field, Time For Sandals should be all the sharper for her return to action in last month’s Abernant Stakes at Newmarket. In a bunched finish, she was a close fifth behind surprise winner Run To Freedom so won’t have to improve much at all to turn the tables on Aramram, Quinault and Diligent Harry who finished just in front of her but all of whom had the advantage of runs already this year. She can give Ryan Moore a second consecutive win in this race after Inisherin last year.

Time For Sandals

Fillies’ Mile form points to Legacy Link in Musidora

Sir Henry Cecil remains the most successful trainer in the Musidora Stakes (16:05) with nine wins, but John Gosden is now only one behind. Gosden first won the Musidora in 1993 with Marillette but all his subsequent successes have come since 2011, the last two with son Thady on the licence. Their most recent victory came in 2023 with Soul Sister who went on to win the Oaks. The Gosdens have a strong contender again with Legacy Link, though Felicitas has plenty going for her too. Like Legacy Link, Felicitas not only has the ‘Horse In Focus’ flag, she also comes from a stable with the ‘Hot Trainer’ flag, in her case Ed Walker. The pair have similar claims on form too, with Felicitas taking her record to two out of two when winning a novice at Sandown last month which the Gosdens’ Emily Upjohn won before landing the Musidora in 2022. But apart from an impeccable pedigree – she’s by Dubawi out of a half-sister to Frankel – Legacy Link brings Group 1 form as she was fourth in the Fillies’ Mile when last seen, finishing one place in front of Moments of Joy (Aidan O’Brien’s runner here) and shaping as though this trip will suit her well. That form has worked out well too this spring, with the placed horses Venetian Lace and Evolutionist also finishing placed in the 1000 Guineas.